Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Argent Capital Management Upped Its Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 37,327 shares as Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 106,898 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 69,571 last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now has $326.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 23,635 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s current price of $13.82 translates into 0.36% yield. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 1.45 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 30,370 shares to 369,334 valued at $97.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stake by 79,530 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$23.91, Is It Time To Put Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. and Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Reports Acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gru owns 7,035 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 4,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland Management has invested 0.06% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Citigroup Inc holds 2,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 1,819 shares stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Stifel reported 9,429 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 7,378 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 560 shares. Hillsdale Invest reported 54,600 shares stake. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.01% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 47,532 shares. Acadian Asset Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,741 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Philadelphia Trust reported 0.05% stake.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $102,200 activity. $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has 525,465 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 876,767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 458,479 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 404,516 shares. Sei Invs invested in 208,664 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4.16 million shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 7,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc accumulated 102,841 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 17,600 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 233,883 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.15% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 1.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 150,128 shares.