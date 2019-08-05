Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Position; Covington Capital Management Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Decreased by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.17M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 69,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 791,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40B, up from 721,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 204,095 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 17,635 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fincl Mngmt Professionals has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M&R Management Inc reported 21,862 shares stake. Davis R M Inc reported 6,840 shares. Knott David M holds 15,900 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0.26% or 21.25 million shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 30.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Investors stated it has 5.57 million shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 47,941 shares stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.13% or 884,342 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,740 shares to 8,318 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 1,479 shares to 578,125 shares, valued at $4.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 1,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,123 shares, and cut its stake in Industrl Lgstc.