Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered Stake by $2.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bronson Point Management Has Raised Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 1.60 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 162,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 415,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 578,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 885,275 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO)

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SHO’s profit will be $62.97 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) by 217,810 shares to 758,351 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) by 8,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 16,990 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 20,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 5.70M shares in its portfolio. 35,267 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 621,994 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 115,113 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 59,400 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 5.05 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 12,867 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 1,372 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 0.48% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 45,979 shares. Stifel holds 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 52,274 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 123 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 68,588 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.61 million shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 456 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 0.04% stake. Lsv Asset has 4.46M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 65,006 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 43,180 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lafayette Investments holds 62,520 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 17,956 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $324,598 activity.