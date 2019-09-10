Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.72 N/A 0.95 13.85 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.06 N/A 0.96 31.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MGM Growth Properties LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -19.30% and an $11 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.83%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. was less bullish than MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.