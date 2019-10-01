Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 1,657,898,658.72% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 222.49M 13 13.85 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.15

$11 is the consensus target price of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., with a potential downside of -20.06%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.95%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s competitors beat Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.