Sunrun Inc. (RUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun Inc. 17 2.09 N/A -0.14 0.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 20 0.00 N/A 1.64 11.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sunrun Inc. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunrun Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Sunrun Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunrun Inc. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$20 is Sunrun Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.51%. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.98% and its consensus price target is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunrun Inc. looks more robust than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Sunrun Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.4% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Sunrun Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. -2.2% -12.66% 2.14% 23.29% 45.65% 98.08%

For the past year Sunrun Inc. has weaker performance than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. beats Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.