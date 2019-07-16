Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Reaches $20.29 After 4.00% Up Move; Laffer Investments Has Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Position By $7.12 Million

Laffer Investments decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 102 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Laffer Investments holds 9,731 shares with $679.61M value, down from 9,833 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 903,510 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 868,388 shares traded. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has risen 35.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical RUN News: 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN JOINT UNIT CREDIT LINE ADVANCE RATE TO 68% FROM 65%; 06/03/2018 Sunrun Brings Brightbox Solar Battery Service to Massachusetts; 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q Net $58.9M; 09/05/2018 – SunRun 1Q Rev $144.4M; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sunrun seeks $500 mln to fund more rooftop-power systems- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Sunrun Is Said to Seek $500 Million for Rooftop Solar Growth; 20/04/2018 – FLORIDA SAYS SUNRUN CAN OFFER SOLAR LEASES IN STATE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Lynn Doan: Exclusive: Sunrun, which just edged out Tesla as America’s biggest residential #solar installer, is seeking $500 mi; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q REV. $146.4M, EST. $138.9MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.34B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $21.10 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RUN worth $93.44 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sunrun had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 18.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It also sells solar leads. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Analysts await Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RUN’s profit will be $25.33 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sunrun Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -283.33% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments increased Stanley Black & Decker stake by 768 shares to 32,422 valued at $3.18B in 2019Q1. It also upped Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 264 shares and now owns 11,489 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.