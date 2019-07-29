Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Reaches $18.50 After 9.00% Down Move; Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 762,202 shares traded. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has risen 35.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical RUN News: 20/04/2018 – SUNRUN: FL PSC ALLOWING HOUSEHOLDS IN FL TO LEASE SOLAR SYSTEMS; 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN SAYS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCREASE TOTAL LOAN COMMITMENTS AVAILABLE BY $290 MLN TO $600 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SUNRUN 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN JOINT UNIT CREDIT LINE ADVANCE RATE TO 68% FROM 65%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunrun Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUN); 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q Net $58.9M; 09/05/2018 – SunRun 1Q Rev $144.4M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN MAY LOOK TO DO ROUGHLY $200M SECURITIZATION BY 1Q 2019; 09/05/2018 – SUNRUN 1Q REV. $144.4M, EST. $135.0MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.13 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $16.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RUN worth $191.61 million less.

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) stake by 48.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX)’s stock declined 2.71%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 100,900 shares with $785,000 value, down from 197,700 last quarter. Tronox Ltd (Put) now has $2.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 241,891 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX SEES $25M-$30M PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ASSET SALE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Analysts await Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 183.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RUN’s profit will be $19.56 million for 27.21 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sunrun Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -241.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sunrun had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 18.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It also sells solar leads. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

More notable recent Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TransUnion (TRU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Sunrun (RUN) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CarMax (KMX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 45,144 shares. Moreover, Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp has 1.08% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $534,290 activity. Shares for $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. The insider Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949. $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Carlson Timothy C. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. Shares for $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.