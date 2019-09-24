Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun Inc. 17 2.48 N/A -0.14 0.00 Vivint Solar Inc. 7 3.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sunrun Inc. and Vivint Solar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3% Vivint Solar Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vivint Solar Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunrun Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Vivint Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Sunrun Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vivint Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sunrun Inc. and Vivint Solar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vivint Solar Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 14.03% for Sunrun Inc. with average price target of $20. Meanwhile, Vivint Solar Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 63.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vivint Solar Inc. seems more appealing than Sunrun Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Sunrun Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Vivint Solar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Sunrun Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93% Vivint Solar Inc. 2.74% 4.7% 51.1% 105.22% 47.32% 116.54%

For the past year Sunrun Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vivint Solar Inc.

Summary

Sunrun Inc. beats Vivint Solar Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. The company installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. It also offers photovoltaic installation devices and software products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had an aggregate capacity of 681.1 megawatts covering 99,600 homes in 14 states. It has operations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Energy to provide customizable home energy storage systems in the United States. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.