Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Comparison side by side

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun Inc. 16 2.71 N/A -0.14 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 42 2.44 N/A 1.46 31.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunrun Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cirrus Logic Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunrun Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cirrus Logic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sunrun Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunrun Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 7.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunrun Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 90.9% respectively. Sunrun Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cirrus Logic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunrun Inc. -10.96% -5.38% -2.44% 20.16% 35.72% 35.72% Cirrus Logic Inc. -6.02% 2.91% 19.06% 11.26% 17.04% 38.73%

For the past year Sunrun Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cirrus Logic Inc. beats Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.