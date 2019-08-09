Sunpower (SPWR) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $429,462 as Stock Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Stake Maintained by Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 2,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 9,419 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 7,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 486,696 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 401,862 shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Buy SolarWorld’s U.S. Panel Factory in Oregon; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD SUNP.Sl – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2018 PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Kumin Michael Andrew bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120. Conine Steven also sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 2,350 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs invested in 0.65% or 4,203 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,806 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. First Trust Lp holds 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 110,644 shares. 274,204 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Com. Quantbot LP invested in 26,059 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 36 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,196 shares. Ellington Gru Lc has 14,800 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pictet Asset accumulated 10,300 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300,000 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 1.27M shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 61,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,000 shares to 226,500 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

