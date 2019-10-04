Sunpower (SPWR) Share Value Rose While Spark Investment Management Upped Stake by $4.37 Million; Bank Of The West Boosted Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $317,100

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 437,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The hedge fund held 929,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 492,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 4.26 million shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Buy SolarWorld’s U.S. Panel Factory in Oregon; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER NAMES MANAVENDRA SIAL AS CFO, CHUCK BOYNTON TO LEAVE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss; 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR)

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 63,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, up from 61,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 2.93 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,769 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 32,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,938 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SunPower’s Shares Plunged 10.4% on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solar Stocks Get Crushed As Interest Rates Find A Short-Term Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “First Solar Narrows Its Focus – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will SunPower Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower (SPWR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.