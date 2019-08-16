Sunpower (SPWR) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Huntington National Bank Has Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $2.32 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 3.53M shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ REV $398.9M, EST. $331.6M; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 236,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.68 million, up from 227,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 25,300 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. Bessemer owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 245,210 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 24,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Inc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Firsthand Cap invested in 19,931 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 29,390 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 5,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Intll Group Inc Inc holds 39,290 shares. Legal General Grp Public Llc reported 21,138 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 413,625 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,000 shares to 226,500 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solar Struggles Make Tesla Stock a Risky Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in SunPower (SPWR) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SunPower’s Shares Plunged 10.4% on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Share Price Is Down 70% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Inv Advisers holds 0.03% or 750 shares in its portfolio. 16,688 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Jacobs And Ca holds 750 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,551 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 12,667 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com. Scott Selber Inc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 2.03% or 11,715 shares. Echo Street Management holds 166,136 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 37,235 shares. Dakota Wealth has 13,275 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc holds 480,024 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.43% stake. 830 are held by Pinebridge Investments L P. Smith Salley & stated it has 33,716 shares. Smithfield Commerce holds 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 6,338 shares.