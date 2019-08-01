Sunpower (SPWR) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $644,310; Btim Increased Its Camden National (CAC) Stake by $333,535

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 107,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 322,729 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 215,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 7.29 million shares traded or 206.21% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Buy SolarWorld’s U.S. Panel Factory in Oregon; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ REV $398.9M, EST. $331.6M; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER EXCEEDED 1Q REV, GROSS MARGIN & ADJUSTED EBITDA VIEWS; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Btim Corp increased its stake in Camden National Corp (CAC) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 8,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 181,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 172,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Camden National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 42,520 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.02% or 7,506 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). 1,209 are owned by Captrust. Amer Century Companies has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Blackrock reported 1.18 million shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 17,208 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 41,158 shares. Swiss Bank reported 28,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 10,637 shares. 26,116 are owned by Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Com. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 55,529 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 27,616 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 37,196 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 36,320 shares to 527,707 shares, valued at $36.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,899 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $104,638 activity. DUFOUR GREGORY A had bought 1,607 shares worth $52,597. 241 shares valued at $7,888 were bought by CAMPBELL JOANNE T on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $28,377 was made by JORDAN DEBORAH A on Thursday, March 14.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,131 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avago Technologies Ltd by 4,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,463 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 280 shares. Indexiq Lc owns 245,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Limited Liability owns 492,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 4.40 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 8 shares. Creative Planning has 31,794 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 7,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0% or 21,742 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 25,882 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.73 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 9,480 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 17,465 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.29M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.