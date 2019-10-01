SunPower (SPWR) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RCON) Shorts Decreased By 5.84%

Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. RCON’s SI was 191,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 203,700 shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON)’s short sellers to cover RCON’s short positions. It closed at $0.72 lastly. It is down 53.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 23/04/2018 – Guangqiang Chen Reports 15.1% Stake In Recon Tech; 23/05/2018 – Vestar Wins Gold U.S. MAXI Award At 2018 ICSC RECon Conference; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results From Shenhua Group for the First 3 Mos of Yr 2018; 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.08 million. The firm offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides gas and oil production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 266 shares or 97.87% less from 12,495 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 62 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 204 shares.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SunPower Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 16,300 are owned by Fund Management. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 376,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 342 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 2.33 million shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 24,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 0% or 10 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 10,644 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 201,701 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 363,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Rock Point Advsr Llc stated it has 2.04% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 26,576 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunPower has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is -0.19% below currents $10.52 stock price. SunPower had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1100 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.