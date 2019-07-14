SunPower Corporation (SPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

As Semiconductor – Specialized companies, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower Corporation 7 0.99 N/A -5.76 0.00 Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.02 189.44

Table 1 demonstrates SunPower Corporation and Himax Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SunPower Corporation and Himax Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower Corporation 0.00% 0% -39.8% Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

SunPower Corporation has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Himax Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.03 which is 97.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SunPower Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Himax Technologies Inc. has 1.7 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Himax Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunPower Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SunPower Corporation and Himax Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower Corporation 2 2 1 2.20 Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$7.88 is SunPower Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -32.42%. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 28.21% and its average target price is $4. The data provided earlier shows that Himax Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than SunPower Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of SunPower Corporation shares and 14.2% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares. 0.8% are SunPower Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Himax Technologies Inc. has 12.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunPower Corporation 7.12% 8.7% 36.7% 29.92% -8.35% 63.38% Himax Technologies Inc. 1.79% 4.6% -11.89% -22.68% -51.36% -0.58%

For the past year SunPower Corporation had bullish trend while Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Himax Technologies Inc. beats SunPower Corporation.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and other system components. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, residential mounting systems, and power plant systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company offers operations and maintenance services, including remote monitoring, and preventative and corrective maintenance services, as well as rapid-response outage restoration services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. SunPower Corporation also sells its products to dealers, systems integrators, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.