Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $464,633 as Shares Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 351,452 shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER ASKED U.S. FOR EXEMPTION TO SOLAR PANEL IMPORT TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 741,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.68 million, down from 746,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 326,622 shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicon Labs -13.5% on misses; analysts see upsides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silicon Laboratories Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for SLAB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semiconductor ETF Tops in April: 5 Stocks Leading the Rally – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Silicon Labs Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $26.01 million for 48.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 1.15 million shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 56,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 240,000 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Comm Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,398 shares. Atria Investments Llc has 37,373 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 53,539 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,165 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 8,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,865 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 22,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,864 shares. 170 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 37,850 shares. Stanley reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Riverhead Cap Management Llc has 5,354 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). North Star Investment holds 37,200 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors owns 27,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 139,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 118,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Moreover, Firsthand Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 19,931 shares. Peoples Serv Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 257,948 shares. Tudor Et Al has 49,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 10 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 12,500 shares. Burns J W Inc New York stated it has 0.06% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Moreover, Davenport & Lc has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will SunPower Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Solar Stocks to Buy for a New Day in Solar Energy – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SunPower (SPWR) Up 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Get Selective With Solar and Alternative Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower (SPWR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.