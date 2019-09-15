Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Shareholder Red Mountain Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $29.04 Million as Stock Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 1.28M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ REV $375M TO $425M, EST. $465.8M; 09/04/2018 – SunPower to Decide on New Plant, Possible Lease Sale in Weeks; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SunPower: Purchase Price Was Not Disclosed; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 648,144 shares traded or 112.96% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 583,620 are held by Prescott Grp Inc Management Ltd. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 10,000 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 627,344 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 556,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York reported 19,330 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 5.12M shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 2,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Red Mountain Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Redwood Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 16,363 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 328,870 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 87,396 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 37,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $325,235 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,225 shares. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Friday, May 10. 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 36,718 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 36,419 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2.04% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 419,420 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 206,276 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.69% or 929,500 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 0.2% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Comerica Bank invested in 79,657 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Company invested in 12,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 895,123 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 139,267 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.08% or 553,900 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 12,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

