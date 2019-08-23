Sunopta (STKL) Valuation Declined While Engaged Capital Raised Holding; Jag Capital Management Has Raised Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.32. About 890,669 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 71,729 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 2.36 million shares. 4.30 million are held by Eventide Asset Lc. 57,510 were reported by Boyar Asset Management. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co reported 33,765 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 12,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 227,893 shares. Engaged Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.73M shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1.05 million shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 0% or 84,154 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc invested in 0% or 11,492 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.05% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 90,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 2,356 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 3,186 shares valued at $10,354 was made by Duchscher Robert on Tuesday, March 5. Barnett Jill bought 9,250 shares worth $24,752. 43,100 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $148,264 were bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. The insider Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750. $80,217 worth of stock was bought by Buick Mike on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $53,400 was bought by McKeracher Robert.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 99,890 shares to 122,004 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,587 shares, and cut its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 1.16 million shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 6,482 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.76% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 2,578 shares. Cibc holds 51,510 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.05% or 117,324 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr stated it has 6,942 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Manhattan Communications holds 204 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd has 42,485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital holds 0.5% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 157,831 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Communication has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

