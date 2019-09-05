Sunopta (STKL) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position by $10.90 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 85,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 187,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 273,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 227,279 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 378,382 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $839,794 activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $199,000 was made by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952 worth of stock. $19,402 worth of stock was bought by Briffett Derek on Friday, March 8. Duchscher Robert bought $18,473 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 8.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 777,205 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 7.26 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 35,509 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 620,540 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 25,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 3.30M shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 151,218 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 5.76 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.58M shares. 90,000 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 32,840 shares to 289,046 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).