Sunopta (STKL) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Cut Its Position; Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 553,815 shares traded or 74.76% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 55,468 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 599,577 shares. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 65 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.1% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 316,309 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 188,168 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 6,193 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 201,861 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.05% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 58,702 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 6,075 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). First Mercantile invested in 0.05% or 5,762 shares. 24,665 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 373,770 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Com stated it has 277,887 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 363,079 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 188,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,945 shares, and cut its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).