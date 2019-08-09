Sunopta (STKL) Share Value Declined While Overbrook Management Decreased Position by $569,613; Gladius Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 828,127 shares traded or 176.35% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.9. About 4.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 29,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 166,185 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. M invested in 4,786 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 288,400 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 220,607 shares. Duncker Streett Co accumulated 40,559 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 8.69M shares. Amg Funds Ltd Com reported 0.75% stake. Csu Producer Res accumulated 15,750 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 33,171 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 996,349 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.50M shares. Ims Capital has 0.89% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Orrstown Svcs holds 502 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37,848 shares to 102,044 shares, valued at $5.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 147,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,826 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares to 347,366 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

