Sunopta (STKL) Holding Upped by Engaged Capital Llc; Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 17,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 33,496 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 15,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 136,854 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 266,931 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $839,794 activity. Ennen Joseph had bought 50,000 shares worth $199,000 on Thursday, May 30. Another trade for 75,360 shares valued at $156,952 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 21,030 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,704 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings.

