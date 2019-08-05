Sunopta (STKL) Holding Increased by Engaged Capital Llc; Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $614,250

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 178,671 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. $104,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Gratzek James on Thursday, February 28. Ennen Joseph bought $199,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, May 30. Shares for $71,411 were bought by Duchscher Robert on Monday, March 4. The insider Detlefsen Michael bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440. 20,000 shares were bought by McKeracher Robert, worth $53,400. Miketa George also bought $662,225 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 80,900 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn reported 101,869 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,123 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Sei Invs reported 18,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 5.76 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 0% or 17,015 shares. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 0% or 164,057 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 11,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Atria Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 55,307 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital owns 39,610 shares. First Bankshares accumulated 139,521 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.26% or 51,356 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 0.1% or 4,466 shares. Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.14% or 16,589 shares. Shapiro Lc stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 258,031 shares. 83,466 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or. Sageworth Tru holds 260 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com reported 364,093 shares stake. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,750 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc owns 23.05 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Zacks Management has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Capital Inc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 665,010 shares. Lynch Associates In reported 155,107 shares or 6.07% of all its holdings.