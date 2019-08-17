Sunopta (STKL) Holder Overbrook Management Lowered Position by $569,613 as Market Value Declined; Madison Investment Holdings Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Trimmed by $843,505

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 8,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 244,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 434,657 shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% stake. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk accumulated 1,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.07% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 90,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.76M shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 0.15% or 57,510 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has 12,600 shares. Blackrock reported 44,191 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.30 million shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4.30M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 620,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 120,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 286,800 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349 worth of stock or 27,500 shares. Another trade for 243,689 shares valued at $662,225 was bought by Miketa George. 50,000 shares were bought by Ennen Joseph, worth $199,000. Another trade for 75,360 shares valued at $156,952 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares were bought by Gough Jeffrey, worth $26,999 on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $80,217 was made by Buick Mike on Friday, March 1.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares to 347,077 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,856 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cash by 9,518 shares to 50,945 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated has invested 0.88% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 1,600 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 59,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Exane Derivatives holds 13 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 104 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,501 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Verition Fund Mngmt invested in 8,205 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Limited Liability invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.24% or 5.91 million shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.30M shares.