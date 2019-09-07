Sunopta (STKL) Holder Overbrook Management Has Cut Position; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $2.43 Million as Stock Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 86,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 813,935 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10 million, up from 727,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 266,931 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 2.48% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 934,191 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 146,629 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability holds 8.58% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.59M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1.30 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.11M shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,202 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 59,743 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 25,702 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 26,500 shares. Carroll holds 281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset Mgmt owns 21,163 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 3.66M shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,423 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 75,106 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $144.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 103,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,111 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc invested in 286,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 2,356 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 44,191 shares. Oaktree Mgmt LP holds 8.09 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 51,135 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 14,451 shares. Franklin has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Sei stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Howe Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 500 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn accumulated 101,869 shares. Art Limited Liability has 20,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc owns 7.26M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares to 90,856 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $839,794 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Ennen Joseph, worth $199,000 on Thursday, May 30. The insider Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952. 6,000 shares were bought by Briffett Derek, worth $19,402.