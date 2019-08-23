Sunopta (STKL) Holder Nomura Holdings Decreased Position by $357,378 as Market Value Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Price Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 413,875 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 119,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 139,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 258,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 150,801 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate reported 406,486 shares. Sit Associate reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset LP stated it has 125,415 shares. Moreover, Tctc Hldgs Ltd has 0.29% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citadel Ltd Co owns 14,023 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison holds 13,823 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 16,419 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 808 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,600 shares. Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. 11,357 are owned by Diversified Com.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Merger Corp by 864,500 shares to 335,499 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,509 are held by State Street. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.64M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engaged Ltd Liability holds 8.73 million shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 120,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 149,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 277,280 shares. Boyar Asset Management reported 57,510 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Blair William And Il stated it has 1.05 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 218,379 are owned by Essex Management. D E Shaw & Company reported 164,057 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 2,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 20 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. $88,349 worth of stock was bought by ATKINS M SHAN on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264. Another trade for 243,689 shares valued at $662,225 was bought by Miketa George. Detlefsen Michael also bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $199,000 was made by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. Another trade for 23,881 shares valued at $71,411 was bought by Duchscher Robert.