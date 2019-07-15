Sunopta (STKL) Holder Engaged Capital Has Boosted Position; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $212.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 362,260 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 499 shares, valued at $150.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 0.22% stake. Mackay Shields Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 150,571 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 190,047 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 308 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust Company. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has 55,044 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bancshares Of Stockton reported 3,850 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Asset Mngmt owns 65,636 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 136,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 319,910 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 27,355 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.37% stake.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SunOpta Announces CEO Transition – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Engaged Capitalâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunOpta acquires Sanmark – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunOpta: Past Its Expiry Date – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 3.03 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 3,095 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 71,971 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 2,000 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 14,750 shares. Overbrook Management reported 1.08M shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 777,205 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 3.64M shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 2,356 shares. Domini Impact Invests Lc holds 2.67% or 50,308 shares. 17,015 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited. Oaktree Cap Management LP holds 0.53% or 8.09 million shares. Boyar Asset owns 57,510 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Lc owns 55,307 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,701 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Shares for $24,752 were bought by Barnett Jill. $88,349 worth of stock was bought by ATKINS M SHAN on Tuesday, March 5. Shares for $18,473 were bought by Duchscher Robert on Friday, March 8. McKeracher Robert also bought $53,400 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 1. 40,000 shares valued at $104,000 were bought by Gratzek James on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 100,000 shares.