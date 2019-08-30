Sunopta (STKL) Holder Engaged Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Its Holding

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.385. About 8,318 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 115 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 245,768 shares to 330,058 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT) by 78,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ).

More notable recent Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Franklin Templeton Funds for Spectacular Returns – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Invest in These 4 T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Hartford Mutual Funds for Impressive Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. Another trade for 5,171 shares valued at $18,473 was made by Duchscher Robert on Friday, March 8. $662,225 worth of stock was bought by Miketa George on Friday, March 1. Hollis Richard Dean had bought 75,360 shares worth $156,952. 100,000 shares were bought by Ennen Joseph, worth $225,300. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Tuesday, March 5.