SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. 3 0.17 N/A -0.98 0.00 Kellogg Company 58 1.58 N/A 3.35 17.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SunOpta Inc. and Kellogg Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has SunOpta Inc. and Kellogg Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1% Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that SunOpta Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kellogg Company has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SunOpta Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Kellogg Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. SunOpta Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SunOpta Inc. and Kellogg Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kellogg Company 1 1 4 2.67

Kellogg Company on the other hand boasts of a $64.33 average target price and a 0.99% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SunOpta Inc. and Kellogg Company are owned by institutional investors at 62.5% and 90.8% respectively. About 2.2% of SunOpta Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.8% of Kellogg Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36% Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. had bearish trend while Kellogg Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Kellogg Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.