SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) compete with each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -1.32 0.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 73 1.12 N/A 3.00 25.98

In table 1 we can see SunOpta Inc. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SunOpta Inc. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -14.1% John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that SunOpta Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SunOpta Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SunOpta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SunOpta Inc. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SunOpta Inc. has a 101.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SunOpta Inc. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.5% and 96%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of SunOpta Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. 11.08% 34.04% 5% -15.84% -37.45% 13.95% John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.31% 8.32% 9.75% 20.49% 24.15% 39.9%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. was less bullish than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. beats SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.