SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -0.98 0.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.17 N/A 0.59 23.97

Table 1 demonstrates SunOpta Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1% Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

SunOpta Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, Hostess Brands Inc.’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SunOpta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Hostess Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hostess Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunOpta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SunOpta Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SunOpta Inc.’s upside potential is 107.55% at a $5.5 average target price. Hostess Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a -9.53% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that SunOpta Inc. appears more favorable than Hostess Brands Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.5% of SunOpta Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hostess Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of SunOpta Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. has -26.36% weaker performance while Hostess Brands Inc. has 29.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Hostess Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.