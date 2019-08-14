SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s CEO Joseph Ennen Paid for 100,000 Shares of the Company; 0 Analysts Covering Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jupiter Fund Management had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 13 with “Sell”. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. Berenberg maintained the shares of JUP in report on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 4. See Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 345.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SunOpta Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 277,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 3.30M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 200 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 286,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 218,379 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Franklin Inc reported 71,971 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 90,000 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Utd Automobile Association holds 620,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 3.64M shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $80,217 was made by Buick Mike on Friday, March 1. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA also bought $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. 20,000 shares were bought by McKeracher Robert, worth $53,400. Shares for $104,000 were bought by Gratzek James. Duchscher Robert bought $71,411 worth of stock or 23,881 shares. 50,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $199,000 were bought by Ennen Joseph.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 756,093 shares traded or 139.10% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Sunopta Inc’s CEO, Joseph Ennen, purchased 100,000 shares of stock in the Ontario – Canada-based company. The reported average cost paid by Joseph Ennen per share was $2.3, for full purchase sum of $225,300 U.S Dollars. Currently, he owns a total of 319,000 shares or 0.36% of the company’s market capitalization. More details about the investment dated 14-08-2019, could be found freely obtainable in a form on the SEC website here.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) CEO Joe Ennen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Cracks Position in Nut Distribution Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $186.98 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.

Among 2 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SunOpta has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 158.22% above currents $2.13 stock price. SunOpta had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.86% or GBX 2.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 334.6. About 1.60M shares traded. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 1.53 billion GBP. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets.