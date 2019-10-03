SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Reaches $1.53 1 Year Low; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) Shorts Increased By 278.49%

The stock of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.44 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.53 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $134.48 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $1.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.07M less. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 68,088 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had an increase of 278.49% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 35,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 278.49% from 9,300 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3039 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $32.53 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,794 activity. Ennen Joseph had bought 100,000 shares worth $225,300 on Monday, August 12. Duchscher Robert bought 19,310 shares worth $43,102. Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952 worth of stock.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold SunOpta Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 67.61 million shares or 0.11% less from 67.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 12,923 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 466,187 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 10,980 shares. 25,000 are owned by Hollencrest Mngmt. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 7,297 shares. Kennedy Management Inc invested in 2.82 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Co holds 8.73 million shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. 124,602 are held by Ironwood Mgmt Ltd. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% or 190,642 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 65,069 shares. Illinois-based Gru One Trading L P has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 25,630 shares. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.