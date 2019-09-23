SunOpta Inc. (STKL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of SunOpta Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SunOpta Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SunOpta Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.90% -9.10% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SunOpta Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SunOpta Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.57 2.25

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -0.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunOpta Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. had bearish trend while SunOpta Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SunOpta Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4. Competitively, SunOpta Inc.’s rivals have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. SunOpta Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunOpta Inc.

Risk and Volatility

SunOpta Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, SunOpta Inc.’s rivals are 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

SunOpta Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SunOpta Inc.’s peers beat SunOpta Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.