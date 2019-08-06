SunOpta Inc. (STKL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of SunOpta Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SunOpta Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SunOpta Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.90% -9.10% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SunOpta Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SunOpta Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.33 2.08 2.61

$5.5 is the consensus price target of SunOpta Inc., with a potential upside of 102.95%. The peers have a potential upside of -11.57%. Given SunOpta Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunOpta Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. had bearish trend while SunOpta Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SunOpta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, SunOpta Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. SunOpta Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunOpta Inc.

Volatility and Risk

SunOpta Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SunOpta Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SunOpta Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SunOpta Inc.’s rivals beat SunOpta Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.