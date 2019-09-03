Sunoco LP (SUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP 31 0.15 N/A 1.99 16.95 NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.06 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunoco LP and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunoco LP and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7% NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Sunoco LP’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NGL Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunoco LP are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor NGL Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. NGL Energy Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunoco LP.

Analyst Ratings

Sunoco LP and NGL Energy Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 0 1 1 2.50 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 9.25% for Sunoco LP with consensus target price of $34. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP’s potential upside is 27.34% and its consensus target price is $17. Based on the data given earlier, NGL Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than Sunoco LP, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunoco LP and NGL Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 65.5% respectively. About 26.77% of Sunoco LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year Sunoco LP was less bullish than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.