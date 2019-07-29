Sunoco LP (SUN) to pay $0.83 on Aug 14, 2019; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is expected to pay $0.83 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:SUN) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.83 dividend. Sunoco LP’s current price of $33.83 translates into 2.44% yield. Sunoco LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 180,617 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 12.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP: PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION, TERMINAL; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Adj Distributable Cash Flow $85 Million; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $32 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Passport Health Plan actively seeking development partner on stalled West End campus – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock increased 4.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 1.26 million shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M; 03/05/2018 – Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 11, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $568.24 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Sunoco LP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Llc has invested 0.55% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,454 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 230,000 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Citadel Advisors Llc reported 52,287 shares. Advisory Research owns 266,680 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 19,285 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 5.37M shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 0.01% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 481,796 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,538 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,945 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 32,410 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 135,185 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco LP had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) rating on Thursday, February 21. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $33 target.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These Unloved High-Yield Stocks Are About To Have Their Day In The Sun… – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.