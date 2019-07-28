Sunoco LP (SUN) to pay $0.83 on Aug 14, 2019; Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GLMD) Sellers Increased By 89.46% Their Shorts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is expected to pay $0.83 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:SUN) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.83 dividend. Sunoco LP’s current price of $33.83 translates into 2.44% yield. Sunoco LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 179,311 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 12.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA PUC SAYS ALLOWS ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS SUNOCO MARINER EAST 1 NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PIPELINE TO RESTART; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN PLUS WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $2.71B; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 16/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC issues Conciliation Order by Consent to Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Details Procedures Regarding Emergency Order to Suspend Operations of Sunoco Pipeline LP’s Mariner East

Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD) had an increase of 89.46% in short interest. GLMD’s SI was 177,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 89.46% from 93,900 shares previously. With 70,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s short sellers to cover GLMD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 26,528 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco LP had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 21.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Sunoco LP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 12,000 shares. Gradient Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Sigma Planning Corp owns 16,085 shares. 89,520 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Arrow Lc invested in 0.24% or 19,143 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 540 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 37,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Salient Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 107,678 shares in its portfolio. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability holds 11,762 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 135,185 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 154,432 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 276,815 shares.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Sunoco LP: Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $128.68 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

Among 5 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13. SunTrust maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group.