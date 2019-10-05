Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Price Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.71 Million; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Valuation Declined While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 55,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 52,401 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 107,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 102,257 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Wholesale Fuel Distribution and Terminal Business from Superior Plus Co; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – ON A WEIGHTED-AVERAGE BASIS, FUEL MARGIN FOR ALL GALLONS SOLD IN QTR WAS 10.5 CENTS PER GALLON, COMPARED TO 14.5 CENTS PER GALLON; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS’ PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS BA2; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $2.71B; 03/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SUNOCO LP TO SELL WHOLESALE REFINED FUELS BUSINESS & REFINED FUEL TERMINAL ASSETS LOCATED IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Issues Emergency Order Regarding Sunoco Pipeline L.P.; Operations of Mariner 1 East Pipeline Suspended; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunoco LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 43,696 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,816 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 50,539 shares to 257,803 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 206,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SUN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 27.43 million shares or 0.81% less from 27.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Lc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 235,096 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 148,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 102,700 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 540 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 0% or 8,426 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Advisory holds 0.16% or 266,680 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 9,454 shares. Destination Wealth owns 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 1,812 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited stated it has 30,800 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 118,876 shares in its portfolio. 10,950 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc.