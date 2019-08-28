Sunoco LP (SUN) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Increased Stake by $469,929 as Market Value Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 15,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 109,660 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 94,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 9,569 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q LOSS PER UNIT $3.74; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – ON A WEIGHTED-AVERAGE BASIS, FUEL MARGIN FOR ALL GALLONS SOLD IN QTR WAS 10.5 CENTS PER GALLON, COMPARED TO 14.5 CENTS PER GALLON; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $90 MLN ON GROWTH CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN ON MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 1.06M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd by 371,402 shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,669 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 433,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,142 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 741,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Salient Ltd Co has 107,678 shares. 14,900 are owned by Kayne Anderson Advsr Lp. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Goldman Sachs invested in 0.05% or 5.37 million shares. Van Eck holds 0.02% or 109,660 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 5,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Qs Invsts Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,454 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,538 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Virtu Finance Limited Liability stated it has 12,183 shares.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sun Life Announces Intention to Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sunoco LP (SUN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtnrs Limited reported 1.39 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Mngmt Corp has invested 4.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Com invested in 13,332 shares. Argi Investment Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,200 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 16,291 are owned by Aimz Limited Co. New England Rech Inc reported 34,851 shares. National Pension Service has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macnealy Hoover Investment has 4.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 172,609 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd reported 3.61% stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 115,167 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares to 68,338 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,510 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).