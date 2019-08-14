Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Reaches $11.91 High on Aug, 14; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Among 6 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Spin Master had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. IBC maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) rating on Thursday, March 7. IBC has “Buy” rating and $47 target. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TOY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. See Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) latest ratings:

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) reached all time high today, Aug, 14 and still has $12.27 target or 3.00% above today’s $11.91 share price. This indicates more upside for the $989.91 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $29.70M more. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 158,393 shares traded. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 34,849 shares traded. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spin Master Corp., a childrenÂ’s entertainment company, creates, designs, makes, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It operates through five divisions: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The firm also produces Paw Patrol and Rusty Rivets childrenÂ’s series on television.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company has market cap of $989.91 million. The Company’s services include activities and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 455 megawatts serving approximately 63,000 customers.

