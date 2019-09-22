SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

As Hospitals companies, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) and Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.27 0.00 Avalon GloboCare Corp. 3 131.80 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SunLink Health Systems Inc. and Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1.6% Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0.00% -91.7% -77.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SunLink Health Systems Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. SunLink Health Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Avalon GloboCare Corp. are owned by institutional investors. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%. Comparatively, 34.3% are Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1.36% 1.36% -5.1% 25.84% 15.58% 30.7% Avalon GloboCare Corp. -3.69% -17.39% -19.31% -63.14% -24% -24%

For the past year SunLink Health Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Avalon GloboCare Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

SunLink Health Systems Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avalon GloboCare Corp.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia. This segment also leases the emergency department and auxiliary space of a closed hospital facility in Georgia to a non-affiliated healthcare operator; owns and leases medical office buildings; and owns and rents a closed hospital building for medical office. The Specialty Pharmacy segment offers specialty and institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment and retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.