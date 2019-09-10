SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Hospitals company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SunLink Health Systems Inc. has 32.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.9% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.88% of all Hospitals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SunLink Health Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0.00% -2.50% -1.60% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SunLink Health Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SunLink Health Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.61

As a group, Hospitals companies have a potential upside of 92.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunLink Health Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1.36% 1.36% -5.1% 25.84% 15.58% 30.7% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

SunLink Health Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 1.28 Quick Ratio. SunLink Health Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that SunLink Health Systems Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.37 which is 37.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s rivals beat SunLink Health Systems Inc.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia. This segment also leases the emergency department and auxiliary space of a closed hospital facility in Georgia to a non-affiliated healthcare operator; owns and leases medical office buildings; and owns and rents a closed hospital building for medical office. The Specialty Pharmacy segment offers specialty and institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment and retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.