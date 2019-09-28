Sunlands Technology Group (STG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group 2 0.00 6.92M -0.67 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 63 0.00 3.28M 1.30 48.58

Table 1 highlights Sunlands Technology Group and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 286,210,604.68% 340.8% -21.4% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5,186,590.77% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

Sunlands Technology Group’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hailiang Education Group Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Hailiang Education Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunlands Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Sunlands Technology Group has -27.96% weaker performance while Hailiang Education Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Sunlands Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.