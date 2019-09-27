Sunlands Technology Group (STG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group 2 0.00 6.92M -0.67 0.00 Aspen Group Inc. 5 -0.43 13.88M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunlands Technology Group and Aspen Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 287,937,419.38% 340.8% -21.4% Aspen Group Inc. 298,026,753.70% -32.6% -23.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunlands Technology Group is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aspen Group Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Aspen Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunlands Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunlands Technology Group and Aspen Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 53.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96% Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19%

For the past year Sunlands Technology Group was more bearish than Aspen Group Inc.

Summary

Aspen Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sunlands Technology Group.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.