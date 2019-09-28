Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 82.01M -0.64 0.00 Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,507,303,501.04% 209% -116.3% Xencor Inc. 151,770,748.85% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 37.35% and its consensus price target is $47.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.