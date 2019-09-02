Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 292.32% upside potential and an average target price of $3.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.