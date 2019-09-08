Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.25, and a 221.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.