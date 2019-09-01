Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

This is a contrast between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.25, and a 292.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 72.2%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.